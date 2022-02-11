Kim Sharma, Leander Paes Throw Lavish Dinner Party for Their Newlywed Friends; See Pics

Bollywood actress Kim Sharma who rose to fame with the 2000 film Mohabbatein, has been making the headlines for her outings with rumoured boyfriend Leander Paes. A few days back, the 42-year-old actress grabbed eyeballs when she and the tennis legend attended the wedding festivities of their close friends and posted photos with each other. Apparently, the rumoured couple threw a dinner party for the newlyweds and pictures and video videos from the dinner have been shared on social media.

Mushtaq Shiekh shared a reel on Instagram from the evening. “When Kim and Leander decided to celebrate Janhvi and Punit it turned to be an epic night. Handpicked few friends, beautifully designed sit down dinner, incredible company, incessant laughter – one couldn’t ask for more," he wrote in the caption.

Advertisement

Kim took to the comments section and wrote “You fab reel maker !!!! Loveeeeee you."

While Kim and Leander have remained tight lipped about their relationship, they often post photos with each other on their social media handles.

Advertisement

Earlier, Kim, who likes to shares a sneak peek of her life every now and then shared her gorgeous pictures dressed in traditional attire. While sharing the photos, Kim wrote, “Wedding fun," hinting that they have attended a wedding together. The duo’s fans liked the pictures and showered love on them as soon as the photos were shared online. As the actress took the internet by storm with her stunning snaps, Leander Paes too joined her for the photos and their fans couldn’t stop gushing over them.

Advertisement

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes went to The Disney Magic Kingdom Park, last month, and shared some sweet photos from their trip on the photo-sharing platform. The posted by Kim featured some quirky moments outside the Disney castle, a video of the Disney parade among others. The post also had a few pics of Leander and Kim together enjoying the vacation.

Speaking about the professional front, Kim Sharma is known for her work in films including Padmashree Laloo Prasad Yadav, Kudiyon Ka Hai Zamana, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story, and more. On the silver screen, Kim Sharma was last seen as Sophie in Yagam back in the year 2010.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.