Kim Sharma Treats Her Fans With Beach Photos as She Celebrates Birthday With Leander Paes

Bollywood actress Kim Sharma rang in her 42nd birthday on Friday, January 21 and to celebrate her special day, she flew off to the Bahamas with her partner Leander Paes. From the picturesque location, she shared a couple of photos of her donning pretty beachwear. In the photo, she has turned her back to the camera and faces the sea. In the second picture, she raised her hands to form a victory sign with her fingers. She captioned the photo as, “Mood for 2022✌🏻. Best day with my best person in paradise. This year could just be the best so far ! Happy birthday to me 🎂! #42 📸 @leanderpaes 🐿"

Meanwhile, the former tennis star wished his ladylove on her birthday with an extremely romantic post. He posted a couple of images featuring himself and Kim on his Instagram profile. In the first photo, the couple looks madly in love as they gaze into each other’s eyes. The tennis star is wearing a striped sweatshirt while the 42-year-old former model looks chic in a white dress. Kim radiates joy and fun while touring Disneyland in the next click. In the last one, Paes and Kim pose adorably for the camera. Accompanying the post was a love letter from Leander Paes, who wrote, ‘Happy Birthday my darling. My wish for you is a year as magical as you.’

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in September last year.

Known for her performance in her debut film Mohabbatein (2000), Kim has also starred in films like Fida, Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Nehlle Pe Dehlla, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai among others. Her last film remains Yagam.

