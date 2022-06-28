Home » News » Movies » Kim Taehyung and Lisa Perform Pole Dance In Paris, BTS and BLACKPINK Fans Lose Their Collective Minds

Videos of BTS member V and BLACKPINK member Lisa performing pole dancing have gone viral now. They were recently in Paris with Park Bo-gum.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: June 28, 2022, 12:57 IST

It has been one helluva week for BTS and BLACKPINK fans! V aka Kim Taehyung and Lisa, along with Park Bo-gum, were in Paris recently to attend a fashion show. The trio made a joint public appearance at the event on Sunday, breaking the internet with their good looks. Now, videos from an after-party have surfaced showing Kim Taehyung and Lisa attempting pole dancing.

In a video featuring TaeTae, the singer was seen giggling as he was trying his hand on the pole. The singer’s smile is contagious in the video. Meanwhile, in another video, Lisa looked gorgeous as she attempted the dance style. The rapper too sported a big smile as she danced around the pole.

The videos have now gone viral and have caused a social media meltdown. Several BTS and BLACKPINK fans took to Twitter and shared their reactions.

The BTS member and the BLACKPINK rapper were in the world’s fashion capital where they attended Celine’s 2023 men’s fashion show during the Paris Fashion Week. South Korean actor Park Bo-gum had joined them as well. On Tuesday, paparazzi in South Korea spotted Taehyung making his way back home.

