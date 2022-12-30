Kim Taehyung Birthday: A Look Back At BTS' Style King's Iconic Fashion Moments

BTS’s Kim Taehyung, better known by his stage name V, sure knows how to make ARMYs go gaga over his fashion statements. Whether it is stepping out for a casual day or charming the ARMYs on stage, the BTS’s vocalist always does it in style. As ARMYs around the world celebrate the 27th birthday of the Fashion King of BTS, it is only fair to take a look back on his iconic fashion moments.

All In Louis Vuitton

Remember when BTS’s Gucci Boy stepped out in Louis Vuitton and made the airport his runway? In 2021, the Winter Bear singer broke the internet when he showed up at Icheon Airport en route to New York in a blue-black shirt with brown designer pants, neatly fitted with a Louis Vuitton belt.

Shall We Dance?

When Kim Taehyung asks you to dance, the only appropriate response is to ask where. Especially when he is serving the most boyfriend look ever, V shared a clip of himself dancing alone in a jazz bar looking stunning in a crisp white shirt and pants. It never hurts when he decides to comb his hair back.

The Outfit That Trended

Taehyung might complain about his outfits being too heavy, but as his members reminded him, his Singularity outfits have made him a trend worldwide. When V appeared on stage to perform his solo track Singularity at the Speak Yourself Tour Final in Seoul, ARMYs held their breath. As if his honeyed vocals weren’t enough, the vocalist decided to serve us some major fashion goals in that black feathered outfit.

That Mic Drop Moment

BTS has a habit of snatching locals left and right. When the K-pop boy band performed for the first time on the stage of the Grammys, they might not have been given the solo stage they deserved, but the group shined just as bright. Especially the Stigma singer found himself trending on Twitter once again as people asked who was the guy in the headband.

Photo-Folio 2022

Now that the group has taken the path of solo projects for a little while, Taehyung is letting us see some major transformation. Yet it is so like him. From the Photo-Folio Me, Myself, and V ‘Veautiful Days’, the singer shared a set of 5 snaps on his Instagram. Let’s just say if the Grandmother’s First Love meme was part 1, these might be the follow-up. Who does not love the vintage look on V?

