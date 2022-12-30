Kim Taehyung Birthday: Singularity, Winter Bear to Christmas Tree, a Musical Tribute to the BTS Member

BTS member Kim Taehyung, popularly known by his stage name V, is turning 27! As ARMYs prepare for Taecember, the celebrations will be incomplete without V’s solo tracks blaring through the speakers. It is after all a day to appreciate the BTS member and it will be incomplete without enjoying his honeyed vocals. While V has made several music covers, his official solo tracks hold a special place in the hearts of the ARMY.

Here is a list of 8 songs you can add to your playlist to celebrate V's birthday:

Advertisement

Stigma (2016)Perhaps one of the most popular albums from the K-pop group’s entire discography is the Wings album released in 2016. That was the first time members of the ARMY were given a taste of the individuality of each member. V's first official solo song was perfect for showing off his staccato vocals and beautiful falsettos. Of course, the theme of guilt and catharsis is hard to miss.

Singularity (2018)The soothing and haunting vocals of Taehyung perfectly captured the dark and sultry tone of the song. While it certainly stands apart from the rest of the album in terms of the atmosphere this solo song creates, it does lend itself well to building the theme up for the title track Fake Love.

Advertisement

Scenery (2019)This composition from V was perfect for the winter season. The lyrics were also written by him for the slow-tempo song and Big Hit Entertainment producer Adora sounds beautiful on the chorus too.

Advertisement

Winter Bear (2019)Speaking of winter songs, Taehyung certainly made the season warmer with this song. This is the first track that V had written the lyrics for entirely in English. The melody of the song lends itself to the theme of nostalgia and the clips running on the screen from London to Paris to New York bring on a smile.

Snow Flower (2020)Can you believe this masterpiece was written in about three hours? If that wasn’t enough to impress you, it was one of those rare moments when V was reportedly drunk. Because his mixtape was delayed, Taetae decided he wanted to at least write a new song for ARMY. That’s how this song came to be.

Advertisement

Inner Child (2020)Channelling his own journey, Taehyung managed to write a song that evoked a sense of nostalgia and maturity. He retraced the steps of his beautiful childhood and how he embraced his adulthood. No matter their age, ARMY would be able to relate to the complex lyrics of this song.

Christmas Tree (2021)

Kim Taehyung lent his voice to the track Christmas Tree which was a part of Choi Woo Sik and Kim Dami’s K-Drama Our Beloved Summer.

It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas (2022)BTS never forgets to deliver a Christmas surprise for members of the ARMY. This year, V lent his mesmerizing vocals to make a very merry Christmas cover. He sure knows how to keep up the holiday spirit with the cover of this classic song.

Which track is your favourite?

Read all the Latest Movies News here