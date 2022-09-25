Kim Taehyung Goes Live for a Minute, Leaves BTS ARMY Asking for More

BTS member Kim Taehyung went live on Weverse on Sunday to test the feature on the app. The singer was at his home at the time, when he went live for a little over a minute, telling fans that it was a test since he spotted the feature on the Weverse app.

“Usually to do a live, a company staff members has to come but I saw that the live button was updated and I pressed it…. and it works," V said before ending his short live. The band members usually go live from their office in the Hybe building and have staff members assisting them.

The short live left fans asking for more and Kim Taehyung started trending on Twitter.

Some even called it the shortest live in history of Weverse.

BTS members have recently started using Weverse as a platform to go live and interact with fans in real time. Earlier, they used to use the VLive app, another platform popular among Korean stars.

Recently, BTS members Jimin, Jin, Suga, RM, J-Hope and Jungkook had gone live on Weverse, while the whole group did a live interaction on the occasion of Chuseok. While Jin was live for over 3 hours as he played video games, RM and Jungkook went live on their birthdays earlier month.

Kim Taehyung has been making headlines lately for his rumoured relationship with BLACKPINK star Jennie. Photos of the two of them together, as well as that of Tae with Jennie’s cat, have surfaced online, adding fuel to the fire.

