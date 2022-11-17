Kim Taehyung Goes Shirtless for Run BTS Challenge, Jungkook Posts Sexy Version of It

The high point of BTS members’ performance at the Busan concert was the revelation of the super powerful choreography of the song Run BTS. A new song that was composed for their last album Proof, Run BTS soon became a hit among ARMYs for its energetic beats and relevant lyrics.

BTS released the choreography video on YouTube recently, and kicked off the #RunBTSchallenge which is going viral on social media. Several K-pop stars, including TXT’s Yeonjun, have taken the challenge already, showing off their moves to the well-choreographed song.

While copying the choreography is not easy, BTS’ youngest member Jungkook seems to have given it his own spin. The singer, who is in Qatar currently for the FIFA World Cup, posted a story on Instagram where he surprised fans with a chill version of the choreography. We all know Jungkook is one of the hardest dancers on stage, and it was quite surprising as well as endearing to see him do some easy moves to the song.

Some of the fans even found his moves sexy. Check it out:

Soon after, fellow band member Kim Taehyung (stage name V) posted an IG story with a filter that showed him from the shoulder up. V did not dance to the song, he just vibed to it and stuck out his tongue in the end. He appeared to be wearing nothing. Expectedly, ARMYs went into a meltdown with both the social media updates of the Bangtan members.

Both V and Jungkook are away for their individual schedules. Jungkook is the first Korean artist to be performing at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony, to be held on November 20 in Qatar. Taehyung has flown to Paris, one of his favourite cities, for an unknown project.

