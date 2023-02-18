Kim Taehyung, Kim Namjoon's Birthday Posts for J-Hope Proves Why BTS Members Are Kids at Heart

BTS’ sunshine Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope is celebrating his 29th birthday today and ARMYs have filled social media with warm wishes for the rapper. His fellow band members are also not behind in wishing him on this special day. The band members are known for dropping quirky and adorable wishes for each other. In fact, their social media posts often mirror their personalities. And their latest posts for Hobi prove that band leader Kim Namjoon and his fellow member Kim Taehyung are still kids at heart.

Taking to his Instagram story section, Taehyung shared a screengrab from a video which shows Jungkook carrying Jimin and J-Hope sitting on the ground and smiling. Fans took to Twitter to share the original video from which the screengrab is taken.

Take a look:

Namjoon aka RM, on the other hand, shared a video where he can be seen zooming into a vanity van where J-Hope’s poster is attached with a birthday wish for him. He can be heard wishing J-Hope on his birthday and calling his name.

Meanwhile, last night, Jimin joined the rapper during his birthday live and greeted him with a tight, warm hug. The duo also spoke about Jin, who is enlisted in South Korea’s mandatory military service.

J-Hope is also in the news for his latest documentary which dropped on Disney+ Hotstar ahead of his birthday. Titled J-Hope in The box, which is also the name of his debut studio album, the documentary follows the BTS member as he works to release his album. It also has glimpses from his first-ever Lollapalooza performance.

