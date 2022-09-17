King Fish Producer Amjith SK Recalls Hardships of Promoting Film

Malayalam film producer Amjith SK has struck a chord with moviegoers with his first-ever venture titled King Fish. Amjith has spilled the beans on the struggles of taking the film to the theatres. Sharing about his bad experience, the producer recalled that some people from the film industry refused to cooperate with the promotions.

Without taking the names of the actors, the producer said that some celebrities did not cooperate to promote the film. Although Amjith was keen on taking King Fish to a larger audience, it seemed to be a Herculean task, without the support of notable actors.

Continuing to speak on his very first film production, King Fish, the producer added that even though the drama flick got a good response from movie enthusiasts the film premiered on limited screens. He cited lack of cooperation and support from celebrities and famous figures to be the reason.

Since Amjith was new in the industry, no one was ready to help him out. He further alleged that after the post-production process was over many even discouraged him to release King Fish on the silver screens. He was urged to go in for an OTT release to save money.

However, director Anoop stood his ground firmly and went with the decision of releasing King Fish on the big screens. Amjith concluded by saying that it was a difficult phase in his life. Establishing his presence in the Malayalam film industry was no small feat, especially for a newcomer like him, reiterated Amjith.

Helmed by Anoop Menon, King Fish had a cast ensemble of Durga Krishna, Divya Pillai, Niranjana Anoop, Ranjith, and Nandhu in titular roles. Amjith has not yet announced any upcoming film productions as of yet.

