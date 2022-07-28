'King-sized Entertainer': Kiccha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona Gets Rave Reviews From Fans

Kiccha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona has hit the theatres and the first few reviews indicate that the film has lived up to the hype. Many are comparing the film with pan-India films KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR. The review of the film is out and everyone is praising the film and Sudeep’s acting.

Vikrant Rona, released in 3D worldwide, has been directed by Anup Bhandari and presented by Salman Khan Films, Kichcha Creations and Zee Studios. The film has been produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Arts and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins.

Fans have flooded the comment section with praise. One wrote, “Vikrant Rona is extremely enticing. the film excites us with the visual effects and the Jungle sets.. everything will be much more fun in 3D Can’t wait for this one!"

This fan tweeted, “OH MY GOD!! Vikrant Rona Review: BLOCKBUSTER. Vikrant Rona is a WINNER, more than lives up to the humongous hype… Anup Bhandari immerses us into the world of VR, delivers a KING-SIZED ENTERTAINER… MUST, MUST, MUST WATCH."

“Vikrant Rona is an action-packed entertainment with a different kind of approach in the visual depiction. Congratulations to Kichcha Sudeep and team for coming up with something new and raising the standards of making dark movies to the next level. Kiccha Sudeep," reads another tweet.

One more appreciated the film and wrote, “Just finished watching Vikrant Rona. It has the potential to be the next big one from the South."

Another one reviewed the film and wrote, “Vikrant Rona one of the best 3 D movie in India,,, Best thrill with suspence ,,, what an experience in 3 d totally paisa vasool,,, Kannada industry is in Another level And collection don’t worry guys it will be another level because movie is on fire."

“REVIEW: Vikrant Rona FANTASTIC visuals backed by bang on BGM. After RRR and KGF2, VR is another entertaining South film were cinematic storytelling touches new heights. 1st half establishes the plot, 2nd half encashes it nicely. Kichcha Sudeep steals the show," reads another tweet.

Apart from Kiccha Sudeep, Vikrant Rona also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok in key roles. The film was released in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

