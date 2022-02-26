Kiran Mane, Ousted From Mulgi Zali Ho, Posts Photo With Nivedita Mane. Know What he Said

Marathi actor Kiran Mane was not long ago in the eye of a storm following his allegations that he had been removed from the show Mulgi Zali Ho because of his political views. His allegations had evoked mixed reactions. After being ousted from the show, Kiran has repeatedly been making allegations on social media. And now, another Instagram post of Kiran Mane has taken the internet by storm. Let’s see what exactly this post is about.

Kiran’s much-discussed post is about former MP Nivedita Mane. In the post, Kiran has shared a photo with Nivedita Mane. Kiran Mane has praised Nivedita in the post, saying that he saw huge support for her when he went to Pattankodoli for an event. He also said that he met women of self-help groups supported by her who said that injustice had been done to him (Kiran Mane).

Mulgi Zali Ho continues to be on air on Star Pravah. Actor Kiran Mane was seen in the role of Vilas Patil, Sajiri’s father, in this show. His energetic acting was appreciated by all. But his ouster sparked shock and outrage from various quarters. After this, a new poster of the show came out which featured only the leads Sajiri and Shaunak. It was revealed that Kiran Mane was excluded from the poster.

After that, the Star Pravah channel issued a public notice, alleging misbehaviour by Kiran Mane on the sets of the show. However, Kiran countered the charges, alleging that there was a conspiracy against him because of his political opinions and leanings.

