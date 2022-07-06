Kiran Raj Unveils First Look Of Vikram Goud, Audience Loves It

Kannada actor Kiran Raj unveiled the first look of Vikram Goud, directed by Pasam Narasimha Rao. The audience went crazy after the first look was unveiled. The makers decided to present the first look on the birthday of the lead actor Kiran.

In the poster, actor Kiran Raj gave intense looks. His appearance was shabby and he was injured. The actor is looking infuriated in his latest look at the character.

As per the poster, Kiran Raj’s movie will be action-packed. He was also holding a cigarette in his hand. Kiran’s looks point towards a movie where he might get involved in loads of fights and run for justice. The poster reveals that Vikram Goud is jointly bankrolled by Maheswari pictures, Kanidarapu Rajesh and P. Usharani.

The crew has not been informed about the date of release. The movie, Vikram Goud, will be released in Kannada and Telugu languages. In the movie, Deepika Singh and Posani Krishna Murali will be against Kiran Raj. Sources close to the movie suggest that a romantic saga will also be part of Vikram Goud.

Talking about the management of the movie, Pamaraju Janaki Rama Rao is roped in as the executive producer. Mantra Anand will work in the music department. Raghavendra B Kolari, a famous cinematographer will also be helping with this film.

Kiran made his debut with the movie on March 22. His second movie Asathoma Sadgamaya was a family drama. With his acting skills, Kiran Raj got the opportunity to explore Hindi Television as well.

Kiran has also worked in Crime Patrol, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai, Love by Chance, and Heroes. He got a break in his career with his show Tu Aashiqui where he performed the role of Monty Shetty.

