Kirik Party to Beast and Acharya, Films Rashmika Mandanna Rejected

The makers of Acharya had initially approached Rashmika Mandanna to play the leading lady in the Chiranjeevi-starrer film. But surprisingly, the popular South actor rejected the offer. As the film has now hit the theatres, this subject is once again a hot topic.

Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently making a name for herself at the Pan India level along with Telugu, has had some super hits in her career.

It is known that Megastar Chiranjeevi had proposed Rashmika Mandanna’s name for the female lead in Acharya but due to dates issue, the actor had to turn down the offer.

Pooja Hegde’s role in the recently released Acharya movie is not a big priority, though. Many are saying that she signed to this movie just because it is a mega hero movie as well as because of the remuneration. Meanwhile, there are comments that Rashmika has done a good job by rejecting the offer.

Rashmika Mandanna has rejected over 50 scripts in the last five years, from which some went on to become super hit movies along with Acharya. Here’s a list:

Kirik Party

In the Hindi remake of the 2016 Kannada film, Kirik Party (2016), Rashmika Mandanna was the first choice of the makers but then she said no and took a different job.

Jersey

Rashmika Mandanna was initially approached by the makers of Jersey. But she turned down the offer due to multiple reasons.

Mater

The makers of the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer film were in talks with Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by Lokesh Kangarajan, the actioner became a blockbuster hit

Beast

Makers of Thalapathy Vijay’s latest outing Beast, directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar, first approached Rashmika for the role of the leading lady, but due to multiple reasons, the actor did not become a part of the movie.

