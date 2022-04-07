Kirron Kher And Jaya Bachchan Sport Big Smiles As They Meet At Parliament, Nafisa Ali Sends Love

Kirron Kher and Jaya Bachchan caught up at the Parliament on Thursday, the Dostana actress revealed. Kirron took to Instagram and shared a picture with Jaya to inform fans that the actresses-turned-politicians met after a very long time. In the picture, Kirron was seen wearing a cream, printed kurta whereas Jaya was seen wearing a crisp yellow saree.

Both the ladies showed off their biggest smiles for the camera. Sharing the picture, Kirron wrote, “Wonderful to meet Jaya after so long in Parliament." Kirron is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a Lok Sabha member — Member of Parliament from Chandigarh. Whereas Jaya is a member of the Samajwadi Party and has been a member of the Rajya Sabha since 2004.

The picture received reactions from many, including Nafisa Ali. Taking to the comments section, Nafisa wrote, “Wonderful to meet Jaya after so long in Parliament." Arjun Bijlani dropped a heart emoji. Fans too showered the ladies with love. “I m glad u look so much better !! God bless u," a fan wrote. “Smart and compassionate ladies at the decision-making table," hailed another.

While Jaya and Kirron have been dedicating time to their political careers, they’ve managed to find time for their entertainment careers as well. Kirron, who underwent treatment for multiple myeloma, returned to India’s Got Talent for the latest season. The actress judges the show with Badshah, Shilpa Shetty and Manoj Muntashir, and is often seen playfully scolding the rapper.

On the other hand, Jaya is set to make her acting come back next year. The veteran actress will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan Johar. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead while Jaya reunites with her Guddi co-star Dharmendra in the movie. The movie also stars Shabana Azmi.

