Kirron Kher Jokingly Calls Karan Johar Anarkali In ROFL Video from Bachchan’s Diwali Party; Watch

Karan Johar indulged in fun banter with actress Kirron Kher during the Diwali party at Bachchan’s house, and we are all for it. In a video posted by the 50-year-old filmmaker on his social media handle, Karan Johar is seen teasing Kirron for her red outfit, the actress too taunts KJo for his Anarkali-style attire.

In the clip, Karan is seen focusing the cam on Kirron as she binged on a snack. He says, “Oh my god, aren’t we late for Karva Chauth?" You shut up! You have come in this Anarkali avatar no, the mujra (dance) is going to start inside in a bit. And you walk with so much grace, any of the ladies in the place hasn’t got quality like yours."

In his defence, Karan said, “I have a feeling that my outfit has a lot of texture, and embroidery it’s beautiful. I think what you are wearing is a little bit seen."

Kirron quickly responds, “Not at all, this has been specially woven for me. So, it’s not at all seen darling."

Check out the video here:

Earlier, Kirron Kher shared a picture of him and Shah Rukh Khan spending the Diwali evening together at Amitabh Bachchan’s house. The actors, who were seen in a few movies together including Om Shanti Om, Main Hoon Na, Devdas, Veer Zaara and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, reunited at the Bachchan household on Monday night and Kirron has now shared pictures from the bash.

In the picture, Kirron and Shah Rukh were seen embracing each other with big smiles on their face. Kirron decked up in a gorgeous red outfit while King Khan dressed in an elegant black ensemble. Sharing the picture, Kirron wrote, “Last night with my dear friend Shahrukh. So wonderful meeting old friends for Diwali ♥️ @iamsrk."

The comments section was flooded with love. Several fans expressed their gratitude towards Kirron for treating them with a glimpse of Shah Rukh. “He just made my day," a comment read. “Dev saran with Kamaljit saran 😍😍 #KANK #kabhialvidanaakehna," another fan commented. “Yeh Pic ko dekh kar main Hoon na movie yaad aagyi… 😊❤ @iamsrk @kirronkhermp," a third fan said.

The Bachchans held a low-key Diwali bash at their residence with only a few attending it. The paparazzi spotted Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sikandar Kher, Anupam Kher, Rima Jain and Kunal Kapoor were spotted making their way to the party in Mumbai.

Bachchans had been hosting grand parties in the past. However, owing to Covid-19, the family has not been hosting big gatherings in the past two years.

