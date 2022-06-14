Kirron Kher Once Revealed She Divorced Her First Husband To Marry Anupam Kher: 'He Had Nothing'

Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Their love and solid partnership serve as major relationship goals. Still, very little is known about their love story, which is quite filmy. In 2013, Kirron had opened up about her love life in an interview with Firstpost, revealing that she and Anupam were already married when they decided to spend their lives together.

“We both were in theatre in Chandigarh, and we were the best of friends. There was nothing he did not know about me, and I knew everything about him, up to the extent of knowing which girl he was planning to “patao" she said. The two actors were already married but were facing marital problems, hence they found a friend in each other.

At that time, Kirron was married to Bombay businessman Gautam Bery, and Anupam was married to Madhumalti. Kirron shared that her marriage was “just not happening" and Anupam was also facing issues in his marital life. However, she mentioned that there was no attraction of any kind, beyond friendship with Anupam. The actor recalled the precise moment when the two “felt" something more than friendship brewing between them.

Kirron shared that they were going to Calcutta for Nadira Babbar’s play, and Anupam looked a bit different with his shaved head, which he did for a role in some film.

“When he was leaving the room, he looked back at me, and something passed between us. Later he came and knocked on my door, and said “I want to talk to you," she said. Further, Kirron revealed that Anupam confessed his love for her. “And suddenly there was this immense, intense change, the chemistry exploded. I got a divorce and married him. He had nothing then," she added.

Kirron and Anupam tied the knot in 1985 and started a beautiful family together with Kirron Kher’s baby boy from her first marriage, Sikander Kher. Ever since the family of three has been living together and is still going strong. It is obvious that things weren’t easy and the couple has weathered innumerable storms in their marriage.

