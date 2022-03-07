Kirron Kher Wishes Hubby Anupam Kher on 67th Birthday, Calls Him ‘My Love’

Veteran actress and politician Kirron Kher has showered love on her husband and actor Anupam Kher as he turned a year older today. Taking it to her official Instagram account, Kirron Kher shared a sweet birthday post for her husband who turned 67 on Monday. While posting an adorable throwback picture featuring the two, she penned down a sweet message in the caption. She expressed her love and hoped for Anupam Kher to have good health.

The veteran actress, who has been married to Anupam Kher for more than 36 years, addressed him as “my love," in her post. While sharing the happy picture, the Devdas actress wrote,"Many many happy returns of the day dearest Anupam Kher, husband, friend, support and my love. God bless you and keep you safe and healthy always," she ended her caption with a handful of heart and flower emoticons. In the picture, which appears to be from an award show, the two can be seen smiling at the camera.

Several fans and followers showered the posts with love and best wishes. One user wrote, “Happy Birthday, please stay happy and healthy." Another user commented, “Happy Birthday Sir. The most versatile and talented star of our industry." A third user commented, “Wishing you a very Happy Birthday dear and respected Anupam sir, stay blessed keep smiling keep rocking, love you Kirron Ma." A fourth user complimented the couple and said, “Your energy together is just beautiful! Happy Birthday."

Not just Kirron Kher, but her son and actor Sikandar Kher also shared a smiling picture of his father on his official Instagram account, along with a sweet note, where he wished Anupam Kher good health and happiness. While sharing the picture, he wrote, “Happy birthday Kher Saab! I wish you good health and all that your heart desires!!! Thank you for everything, always! To you looking younger with every passing year.. Love you Dad," he ended his caption with the hashtag birthday.

Many celebrities acknowledged the occasion and wished the actor on his birthday. Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff wrote in the comments section, “Happiness always." Chunky Panday also commented, “Happy Happy birthday kher Saab." Abhishek Bachchan and Rahul Khanna simply dropped a heart emoticon in reaction to the photo.

