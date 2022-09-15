Kirthi Shetty Aces The Glam-Game in Multicoloured Saree, Fans Love The Ensemble

Apart from her acting skills, agree or not, Kirthi Shetty is unstoppable when it comes to the glam-game. And the actress never forgets to treat her fans with her adorable smiles and prettiest ensembles.

Recently, Kirthi again made her fans go gaga over her when she posted yet another fiery picture. The actress went out loud with her desi avatar and gave us some major outfit inspiration for our next cocktail party. She wore a beautiful multicoloured sequence saree of Manish Malhotra with embellished borders. She chose to pair it with a similar kind of sequence bikini blouse, raising the temperatures.

For makeup, she chose to add subtle glam and went for a glowy base with smokey eyes and nude lips. While posting the picture she wrote, “Too glam to give a damn."

The comments section is flooded with lovely comments from the fans. One of them said, “Your eyes are so mysterious and beautiful. They make me smile every time!" Another wrote, “you have the glam to give the best value."

One of her industry mates also commented on the post and said, “WHOA WHOA WHOA not able to relax." One more said, “Gorgeous Krithi. Looking stunning in Manish Malhotra’s outfit".

On the work front, Krithi made her acting debut in 2021 with the financially successful film Uppena. Her most recent film, The Warriorr, directed by N Lingusamy, has also earned her praise. Aadhi Pinisetty, Akshara Gowda, and Nadhiya Moidu all play major roles in the film.

