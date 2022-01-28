Kirti Kulhari Flaunts Her 'Scribbling Heart' Tattoo In Cleavage, Sets Fashion Goals On Instagram

Kirti Kulhari is no stranger to a tattoo, but her latest doodle heart ink in her cleavage is perhaps one of her sexiest to date. Kirti showed off her tiny tattoo in her latest set of pictures on Instagram that have taken the internet by storm.

The actress looked absolutely stunning and stylish in an all-bubblegum pink pantsuit which she teamed with a see-through color-coordinated top featuring a deep V-neckline. Her fans flooded the post with compliments in the comment section. One user wrote, “Effortlessly chic." While another said, “Your tattoo looks awesome." A third user called Kirti, “boss lady."

Last year, the actress got herself a tattoo on her back. She posted a picture of it on her Instagram. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Tattoos got me interested in the last 1.5 years and I kind of seem unstoppable. The latest one being in Bhopal. So it’s kind of become a thing. I travel and I get tattoos done there suddenly out of the blue. but the designs, I am referencing and collecting over a period of time… PS: This one represents the color of the seven chakras (VIBGYOR) and the lotus represents enlightenment (I think so)."

The actress dedicated her first-ever tattoo to her father. It was done in Peru and the tattoo says “What is problem yaar", a line her father uses quite often.

On the work front, Kirti was most recently seen in Vipul Shah’s medical thriller show ‘Human’ which highlights the medical trials that have taken place all over the world for decades now. It features Shefali Shah and Kirti in lead roles. Her show ‘Four More Shots Please!’ will also be back soon with its third season.

