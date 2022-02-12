Kirti Kulhari’s Goa Photo Dump Is Giving Us Travel FOMO

Actress Kirti Kulhari’s weekend social media update has brought in the sea breeze to our Instagram feeds. The 36-year-old shared a photo dump from her recent stay in Goa in the latest Instagram post. The post began with a boomerang featuring Kirti in her quintessential Goan bohemian style.

The actress was spotted in a pair of denim shorts and white linen shirt which she accessorised with a pair of aviators.The second picture in the post featured Kirti in a red and off-white floral bikini as she sat on the beach watching the glorious sunset. Kirti shared a glimpse into her stay in Goa in another boomerang where she was enjoying the view from the window.

The actress who has worked in Amazon Prime’s Four More Shots Please, also shared a picture from the rusty Goan hikes. The actress posed in an athleisure gear as she sat on the steps of a desolated building. The pictures certainly prove what a free-spirited woman Kirti is. She shared the picture on Instagram and simply wrote “Goa," followed by a purple heart emoticon in the caption.

Fans of the actress also shared their reaction to the latest Instagram post. One of them commented,"As always stunning," Another fan wrote, “Your travelling inspires me." It is quite clear people are certainly pining for a rejuvenating trip to Goa after Kirti’s latest Instagram post.

In her previous Instagram post, Kirti showed us how she can also ace traditional ethnic fashion. For the promotions of her latest series Human which is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, the actress was spotted in an emerald green anarkali suit. Kirti accessorised her look with a pair of gold and pearl jhumkas and a deep maroon lip colour. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kirti added in the caption,"Green. Feng Shui colour of 2022 and my current favourite.

Have you checked Kirti’s latest Instagram post yet?

