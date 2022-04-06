Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi's Next Titled Paper Rocket; First Single Also Out

The title and first song of director Kiruthiga Udayanidhi’s upcoming film were unveiled on Tuesday. The upcoming project titled, Paper Rocket, stars Kalidas Jayaram, Tanya Ravichandran, Gauri Kishan, Kali Venkat, and Purnima Bhagyaraj among others.

Meanwhile, the first single, titled Kaalai Maalai, from the film, crooned by Sid Sriram, has been trending on YouTube. While the music was composed by Dharan Kuma, the lyrics of the single were penned by Vivek.

Sharing the poster with the film title and first single, Kiruthiga tweeted, “Here you go! The first single #KaalaiMaalai from #PaperRocket is out now"

The poster shared by Kiruthiga shows two hands driving a car towards an exotic location. It is known that the film will have travelling as an important aspect. Moreover, if looked closely, the poster features the logo of Zee5 OTT. It seems like the makers have decided to have a direct OTT release.

While Daran Kumar has scored background music, Richard Nathan is handling cinematography. For the unversed, Kiruthiga Udayanithi has impressed the Tamil audience with films like Vanakkam Chennai and Kali.

Vanakkam Chennai came out in 2013, and emerged as a blockbuster hit film. Kaali, released in 2018, was not much appreciated.

