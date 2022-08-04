Kishore Kumar Birth Anniversary: Romantic Songs of the Legendary Singer That Should be on Your Playlist

KISHORE KUMAR BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Born on August 4, 1929, Kishore Kumar is the name of Indian music industry’s face which does not need any introduction. King of melodious voice, he has given a number of hit songs in his long career. He was not just a great singer but also a fantastic actor. It is impossible to give a list of his best songs because each one of them were simply amazing.

Let’s try to have a look at some of the magical songs by Kishore Kumar.

Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se

The romantic number is from the movie Ajanabee, released in 1974. The beautiful lyrics of the song can make any one blush. Sung by Kishore Kumar, the song was filmed on Rajesh Khanna and Zeenat Amaan. The actress looked beautiful in white outfit listening to the praises sung for her by her lover. Ek ladki Bheegi Bhagi Si

The song is from the film Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi released in 1958. Sung by Kumar, it is a fun number. The black and white song is perfect for the situation described in the lyrics. The beats of the song make it an amazing dance number. Both Kishore Kumar and Madhubala have given on point expressions in the song. It is worth listening to on loop. Tere Bina Zindagi Se

Sung by the legendary singers Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, the song is from the movie Aandhi. Released in 1975, the melodious number was a big hit of its time. The soulful number is filmed on Sanjeev Kumar and Suchitra Sen. The song perfectly describes the situation of two people who are separated from each other due to circumstances. Chingari Koi Bhadke

A 1972 movie Amar Prem’s philosophical number has the power to take the listener in a different world. Picturised on Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore, the song is shot on a boat at night and both the actors have done a fantastic job with the expressions. The voice of Kumar has given life to each and every word of the melodious number. Mere Sapno Ki Rani

Sung by Kumar, the song was released in 1969 and was from the movie Aradhana. The number shows Khanna following Sharmila Tagore in a jeep, when she is sitting in a train. With a beautiful background, the song is a lovely number where both the actors are looking stunning. The song has the capacity to stay with whoever listens to the song.

