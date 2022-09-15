Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: KGF Stunt Director to Design Action in Salman Khan's Film

Fans are patiently waiting for Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which is slated to hit the cinemas by the end of this year. Earlier, to mark his 34 years in Bollywood, the actor shared the announcement teaser in August. The rugged look Salman can be seen sporting made his fans crazy. The film is still in its production stage and is moving swiftly. Filmmaker Farhad Samji has started with the final leg of the action drama at Golden Tabacco Factory in Vile Parle. According to Times Now, the studio has been booked for the next two months to shoot the crucial scenes of the movie.

A close source to the development told the media house that the Tiger Zinda Hai actor has shot a dance number with Chiranjeevi for Godfather at the studio last month. “The production design team of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ utilised the time to build the set of a Mumbai slum at the same venue. As soon as the song was wrapped up, Salman dove into the shoot of the actioner," added the source.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/aoc2U3G6KLk" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

Notably, the film was said to shoot the slum schedule in April and the required set was made at the Film City under the supervision of then-producer Sajid Nadiadwala. The source explained that after the creative differences emerged between the Sultan actor and Sajid, the set was pulled down and now a similar set has been built at the current venue.

The media house also reported that the KGF action director duo Anbumani and Arivumani are onboard for the action sequence for Salman’s next. The insider shared that Salman had thoroughly enjoyed the style of action displayed in the two instalments of KGF. In addition to that, Salman shared a great equation with them on Radhe: Your Most Want Bhai.

Advertisement

“He thought that Anbariv would be the perfect fit for his next since they understand what appeals to the masses and design stunts for the front-row audience," said the source.

The filming of the action drama is expected to go on till October end and the edit and VFX work are simultaneously underway.

Advertisement

Apart from Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh are in the lead roles in the film.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here