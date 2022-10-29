Home » News » Movies » Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan Ropes In Boxer Vijender Singh, Drops Boys Gang Pic From Sets

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan Ropes In Boxer Vijender Singh, Drops Boys Gang Pic From Sets

Salman Khan sends birthday wishes to boxer Vijender Singh as he welcomes him onboard Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: October 29, 2022, 20:04 IST

Mumbai, India

Vijender Singh will feature in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. (Photo: Twitter)
Vijender Singh will feature in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. (Photo: Twitter)

Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is one of the most awaited movies and it has been making headlines for a long time now due to several reasons. On Saturday too, Salman took to his social media handles to announce that he has roped in boxer Vijender Singh for the film. The actor dropped a picture which featured the boys’ gang on the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Besides Salman and Vijender, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam were also seen posing in the click.

Salman Khan wore a white shirt and paired it with black jeans. He also sported his iconic turquoise bracelet as they all raised their fist. In the caption of the picture, Salman sent birthday wishes to Vijender Singh and wrote, “Happy bday hamare boxer bhai @singhvijender..welcome on board". Fans were quick to shower love in the comment section and flood the same with red heart emojis. Vijender Singh also shared the same picture on his Instagram handle and thanked Salman Khan.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be released on Eid next year. Helmed and penned by Farhad Samji and Sajid Nadiadwala respectively, the film will also be the Bollywood debut of Punjabi heartthrob of Shehnaaz Gill. Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati and Parth Siddhpura will also be a part of the film.

Meanwhile, besides Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan will also be seen in Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif. It is the third film in the blockbuster franchise of which the initial two films were - Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. In the films, Salman Khan plays the role of Indian spy Avinash Singh ‘Tiger’ Rathore, who falls in love with a Pakistani spy Zoya Humaimi (played by Katrina Kaif).

first published: October 29, 2022, 20:04 IST
last updated: October 29, 2022, 20:04 IST

