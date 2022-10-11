Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan Set To Surprise Fans With Film's Teaser or Motion Poster This Diwali

Salman Khan’s upcoming flick Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been creating a buzz on social media ever since it was announced. The superstar recently released a thrilling title announcement video as well as a few stills from the movie on his Instagram account. For all the Salman Khan fans out there, we now have intriguing news. Salman released two contrasting looks from the film: one with long hair and the other with short hair and a chiselled physique. According to rumours, the Dabangg actor is all prepared to surprise his fans this Diwali (October 24) as he will unveil a teaser or motion poster for the movie.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Salman Khan and his team are going to digitally drop an asset of Kisi Ka Bhi Kisi Ki Jaan. It’ll be launched on or around the Festival of Lights. Diwali is a time when families come together. Kisi Ka Bhi Kisi Ki Jaan is also a complete family entertainer. Hence, Salman felt that this period is apt to release an asset of the film. Moreover, with the movie releasing two months later, it was only fair to begin the promotional campaign during the festival."

When asked what one should expect from the film in the coming weeks, the source added: “Salman Khan, director Farhad Samji, and the core crew are working on the poster, motion poster, and teaser" and stated that they will decide what they want to release near Diwali. “Possibly. Or it can come around Diwali. A clearer picture will emerge in the next ten days," said the source.

Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and Raghav Juyal also feature in the film, which is set to be released on December 30.

