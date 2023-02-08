Megastar Salman Khan is one of the much-loved stars in the industry. The actor recently left everyone amazed with his cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster Pathaan, and now he is gearing up to set the big screen on fire with his much-anticipated film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. His fans are eagerly waiting to watch his Eid release in theatres. On Wednesday morning, Salman took to social media and announced the wrap of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan shoot.

Salman Khan also shared a picture of himself from the film as he announced the wrap. In the picture, he is seen sporting a white shirt and a black tie. He is also seen donning his famous bracelet and earrings in both ears. The clean-shaven Salman looked absolutely handsome. Along with the picture, he wrote, “#KisiKaBhaiKisikiJaan shooting complete … #eid2023."

Take a look:

Soon after he shared the post, his fans were seen reacting to it. They expressed excitement about the release. Bigg Boss 15 runner-up Pratik Sehajpal also commented, “Good luck bhai." A fan wrote, “Can’t wait." Another fan wrote, “It will be Blockbuster." Another fan commented, “Mashallah ❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍." One fan commented, “CONGRATULATIONS 👏 Can’t Wait." Another wrote, “Evergreen! All the best."

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam.

The film’s teaser released last year, which featured Salman pulling some stunts, as usual. The promo showed several action-packed moments from the film, including a chase sequence on a train, and and some usual heated combat that Salman is well known for.

“Sahi ka hoga sahi, galat ka galat," says Salman’s character in the opening moments of the teaser, as we cut from a shot of him riding a bike in the desert to a close-up of the actor’s iconic bracelet. When Pooja Hegde’s character asks what his name is, he replies, “Mera koi naam nahi hai, lekin main Bhaijaan naam se jaana jaata hoon." The film appears to borrow from the South hits, as Salman is seen in a lungi quite often.

There’s much excitement surrounding the film as Salman Khan hasn’t featured in a theatrical release in a main role since Antim, which went quickly to OTT . He appeared in a cameo in Chiranjeevi’s 2022 film GodFather and also seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, where he appeared in his Tiger avatar. Salman also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif in the pipeline.

