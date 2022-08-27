Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan's Film to See Cameo of Just Sul, Abdu Rozik?

Salman Khan piqued the interest of his fans yesterday after he announced his latest title Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He also unveiled his first looks from the Farhad Samji film on the occasion of completing 34 years in the industry. The film has been making the headlines for a long time for its title changes and also for its cast. Now that the actor has officially announced the title, his fans couldn’t be happier. T he latest reports state that the makers of the film have roped in famous social media star Just Sul and singer Abdu Rozik for a cameo.

Rozik confirmed the news to Pinkvilla and said, “I met Salman Bhai at an award function and bonded well with him. That’s how we started talking, and he offered me a chance in Bollywood. This is my maiden venture and I am nervous and excited. I am now lovingly called chota bhaijaan by people I meet."

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/EAFIwzaeY1I" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

He further told the publication that he is grateful for this opportunity and also called Salman a sweet man. Meanwhile, Just Sul’s official spokesperson also confirmed the news to the publication.

Last evening, Salman shared the announcement and wrote, “34 years ago was now and 34 years later is also now.. my Life’s journey began from nowhere made up of 2 words now and here. Thank u for being with me then which was now and thank you for being with me now. Really appreciate it."

="twitter-tweet">="qme" dir="ltr">="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan> ="https://t.co/n5ZPs5lsUc">pic.twitter.com/n5ZPs5lsUc>>— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) ="https://twitter.com/BeingSalmanKhan/status/1563123516928856066?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 26, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

Advertisement

Salman has disclosed the film title towards the end of the video in his own unique style, stating “’Kisi Ka Bhai.. Kisi Ki Jaan “.

The film will also reportedly star Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, and Siddharth Nigam.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here