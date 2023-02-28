Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Shehnaaz Gill Looks Adorable As She Puts On Cat Mask to Promote Billi Billi

Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her acting debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Shehnaaz, who has been actively promoting the film on her social media platforms, did something similar for its new track Billi Billi. The actress announced the release date of the song on Instagram in a quirky way.

She shared a photo of herself posing in a cat mask and pointing her fingers at an image of a cat printed on her grey t-shirt. She posted the photo with the caption, “Taiyaar ho humare next song ke liye (Are you ready for our next song)? Get ready to groove to Billi Billi on 2nd March!"

Advertisement

Shehnaaz Gill’s post left her fans all excited about the upcoming song. One of them replied, “Absolutely, I’m ready to see cutie Shehnaaz in this song." Another fan commented, “We are always excited to see something new from you."

Palak Tiwari, who will also make her Bollywood debut with the Salman Khan film, expressed her enthusiasm for the song in an Instagram post. The actress shared an adorable picture of herself wearing a cat mask. She's wearing a crop top with blue denim jeans.

Advertisement

Salman Khan, on Twitter yesterday, teased fans about the song with a preview clip. He uploaded a video of two cats having fun in a garden area. Along with the video, he used the background hook from his song, Billi Billi. Salman captioned the post, “My new song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan out on 2nd March." The song Billi Billi is Salman’s first collaboration with singer Sukhbir. On his tweet, one user commented, “Bro, you can make even the cats famous. Best wishes," while another wrote, “Another blockbuster song is on the way! Can’t wait to see Shehnaaz Gill on the big screen."

Advertisement

Previously, the song Naiyyo Lagda from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released. It features Salman Khan romancing with co-star Pooja Hedge. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla and Raghav Juyal, among others. The Farhad Samji-directed film is a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Veeram, which starred Ajith Kumar and Tamannaah Bhatia. The film, produced by Salman Khan Productions, will be released on April 21.

Read all the Latest Movies News here