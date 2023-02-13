Kiss Day 2023: From Rockstar to Aashiqui 2, Best On-screen Kisses in Bollywood

KISS DAY 2023: Valentine’s day is around the corner, and the day before is kiss day. It is such a beautiful day to celebrate because kissing is an art and a wonderful way to share intimacy. Kissing is about your emotions, passion, and love for the other person. As a teenager we wait for our first kiss, then growing up we want to experience the best kiss of our life, and when you have waited to kiss someone, and you finally do, the feeling that follows after that is so overwhelming.

We all even have romantic fantasies that involve experiencing the perfect kiss just like in a movie. Talking about movies, there are some super romantic kissing scenes that we wish to experience in real life. Here are four best kissing scenes from Bollywood movies.

Aashiqui 2

Kissing under the rain is one of the top-tier kiss fantasies, and after Aashiqui 2, the kiss under a coat in the rain became a new fantasy for youngsters. Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor shared the memorable kiss in Aashiqui 2 which was directed by Mohit Suri.

3 idiots

At the end of the movie, Kareena Kapoor’s character Piya is dressed as a bride, driving a scooter and wearing a helmet just as Aamir Khan’s Rancho dreams of. The kiss scene was shot on Ladakh’s Pangong Lake where Piya gives Rancho his dream kiss. The movie was directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Yeh Jawaani hai Deewani

The movie ends with Bunny showing up at Naina’s door on new years eve and kissing her as she opens the door. It was such an aww moment. This kiss is so pure and filled with romance. The main leads of the movie were Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone who were once a real life couple. The Ayan Mukerji directorial was a smash hit at the box office.

Rockstar

Jordan and Heer drive to a beautiful field and cutely talk about how they want to kiss but resist and then end up kissing. Then later Heer decides that they will never meet again. The musical drama starred Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri and was directed by Imtiaz Ali.

