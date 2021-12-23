'Kiss Ka Kissa': Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan Talk About Lip-lock in Dishoom Song

A throwback video, wherein actors Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra are talking about a kissing scene of theirs, is currently going viral on social media. In the short clip, shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani with the caption “kiss ka kissa", the two actors were seen pulling each other’s legs. Parineeti said that as soon as Rohit left, VD had this brain wave that he would kiss her today.

She said that first, they thought they would fake it and go off-camera. That’s where Varun jumped in and said ‘Parineeti said that we can’t fake it in this day and age, and therefore you should kiss me full on’. The two actors continued to laugh all this while.

Advertisement

Varun then referred to himself as “innocent", adding that he only listened to what Parineeti said.

Everyone, including the choreographer and dancers, was shocked and wondered what happened, Parineeti said, adding that they had no idea we were going to kiss. The actor said that she wanted it to be clear that it was Varun’s idea and not hers.

For all those who don’t know, Varun’s brother Rohit Dhawan shot a song titled Jaaneman Aah with him and Parineeti in the film Dishoom, which also featured other actors like John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez. And reports say that Varun and Parineeti were discussing that song here.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.