‘Kitne Photo Loge’: Malaika Arora Snaps at Fan Wanting a Second Selfie With Her

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora hits headlines very often, either for her fashion statements or her intense workout routine. She is often seen and clicked stepping out of the gym and her fans get a photo clicked with her. However, things got a bit awry when a fan caught Malaika in the wrong mood. She snapped back at a fan who tried to take more than one selfie with her.

An Instagram page called Instant Bollywood shared a video of Malaika Arora surrounded by fans after she stepped out of a gym in Mumbai. She is seen in black spaghetti and shorts along with a blue cap. In the video, as she steps into her car, a fan requests to take one more selfie with her and she is visibly irked. She snaps out saying, “Kitna photo loge? Abhi aapne liya ek (How many photos will you click? You just clicked one). However, she ultimately relents saying, “Achha le lo (Ok Take one more)" and the fan could click another selfie with her. Watch the viral video below.

However, the actress has been strongly criticised on social media for her apparent ‘rude’ behaviour with the fan, with many calling her out for being arrogant and snooty. Some said that she had no problem posing multiple times for the paparazzi but created a scene when a fan asked her for a second selfie.

Malaika was involved in a car accident about two months ago that had left her badly injured and with trauma. She recovered after being in the hospital but had, in an interview, said that she was still healing mentally after the incident.

Meanwhile, talks of her getting married to beau Arjun Kapoor soon are also coming to the fore. In a recent interview with Bombay Times, the actress dropped a hint about marriage. She said, “The most important thing is whether we know that we want a future together. We understand each other very well."

