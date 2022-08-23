KK Birth Anniversary: Priceless Photos of Late Singer With His Wife and Children

In an unfortunate turn of events, popular singer-composer Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK passed away on May 31, 2022. The musician had travelled to Kolkata for a two-day concert, post which he began complaining of feeling uneasiness. After reaching his designated hotel, KK’s health deteriorated further, he collapsed and was rushed to a nearby medical facility. Reportedly, the singer was brought dead to the hospital and cardiac arrest was mentioned as the reason for his demise.

The news came as a massive shocker for the music industry as many took to social media to mourn the big loss. Today marks the 54th birth anniversary of the musician who has been widely credited for the songs Dola Re Dola, Tadap Tadap Ke, Tu Jo Mila, and more. On the occasion, take a look back at some of his rare photos with his wife Jyothy Krishna and his two kids:

During one of his appearances on The Kapil Sharma Show, the late composer revealed that he had dated only one woman in his entire life. Reportedly, KK and his wife Jyothy Krishna were childhood sweethearts. The duo tied the knot back in 1991, years before he began his musical journey. KK and Jyothy have two children together- Nakul and Taamara. Both of them are singers and have recently recreated their late father KK’s song Yaaron.

