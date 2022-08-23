KK Birth Anniversary: Remembering the Legendary Singer Through These 5 Soulful Songs | Watch Videos

KK BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, who was known by his stage name KK, would have been 54 today. The legendary singer passed away on May 31 this year, leaving his fans and admirers devastated. He had recorded songs in several languages and with that, won the hearts of millions.

He had worked with popular composers such as his mentor Leslee Lewis, AR Rahman, Ismail Darbar and Vishal Dadlani-Shekhar Ravjiani and released two albums titled Pal and Humsafar. On the occasion of his birth anniversary today, we take a look at five iconic songs of KK.

Pyaar Ke Pal (1999)

KK considered Pyaar Ke Pal as his best song. The track becomes all the more tragic considering its first line, “Hum, rahen ya na rahen kal." Composed by Leslee Lewis and written by songwriter Mehboob, Pyaar Ke Pal speaks of love, separation, memories and life’s impermanence. The song was part of KK’s debut album titled Pal.

Yaaron (1999)

Another classic KK song from the album Pal was Yaaron, also used in Nagesh Kukunoor’s cult film Rockford (1999). The song talks about the importance of friendship and love in our lives, especially during our younger years. Yaaron was composed by Leslee Lewis and written by Mehboob.

Tadap Tadap (1999)

Tadap Tadap from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was written by Mehboob and composed by Ismail Darbar. The song is about lovers who get separated. KK’s soulful voice enhances the feelings of passionate longing and despair with a rawness that remains unrivalled.

Alvida (2007)

Alvida from Anurag Basu’s Life In A Metro is one of those songs that stays with the listener forever because of KK’s passionate vocals. A signature aspect of KK’s singing was the force with which he expressed untapped passion. The song was composed by Pritam.

Khuda Jaane (2009)

Khuda Jaane from Siddharth Anand’s film Bachna Ae Haseeno is another classic romantic song that gained cult status among the singer’s fans. KK performed this duet with Shilpa Rao. The song was written by Anvita Dutt Guptan and composed by Vishal–Shekhar.

