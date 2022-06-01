KK Death News LIVE Updates: Singer's Family to Reach Kolkata Shortly; PM Modi, Bollywood React With Shock

KK, whose real name was Krishnakumar Kunnath, performed at a concert organised by Gurudas College at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour in the evening. He was “feeling heavy” after reaching his hotel, and soon collapsed. He was taken to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, they said. “KK was brought to the hospital around 10 pm. It’s unfortunate that we could not treat him,” a senior official of the hospital told news agency PTI.

KK released his first album, Pal in 1999. The singer-composer has umpteen hits to his credit such as Tadap Tadap (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam), Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai (Woh Lamhe), O Meri Jaan (Life In A… Metro), Dus Bahane (Dus), Beete Lamhein (The Train), Ankhon Mein Teri (Om Shanti Om), Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai (Gangster), and Tune Maari Entriyaan (Gunday). He was born in Delhi and was also known for his electric live shows.

The singer’s sudden death has sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry. Many celebs took to social media at the late hour to express shock and sadness at the singer’s demise. Actor Akshay Kumar, for whom KK sang a number of songs over the years, tweeted, “Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti.”

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh both shared KK’s picture on Instagram Stories. While Ranveer added a broken heart emoji, Vicky wrote, “Your magical voice will live on forever. Thank you for your evergreen songs.” Singer Sonu Nigam also shared an emotional message for KK on Instagram

Filmmaker Srijit Mukerji wrote on Facebook, “In a state of total shock. Just met him last month for the first time and it seemed that we had known each other for years. The chatter wouldn’t just stop. And I was so moved to see the love he had for Gulzar saab. He said he stepped into the film world with Chhor aaye hum and sang it to him as a tribute. Farewell, my newest friend. Will miss you. I wish we could have had more sessions on music and food and cinema.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned the death of KK. In a tweet, PM Modi said he is saddened by the untimely demise of the noted singer.

