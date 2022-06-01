KK No More: Anu Malik Calls Him New-Age Mohammed Rafi, Remembers Late Singer's Innocence, Etiquette

Soulful singer KK’s demise Tuesday night came as a shock to not only the entire entertainment industry but also to his massive fan base. Condolences are still pouring in for the musician who redefined love, friendship and heartbreaks with his versatile voice. As the music fraternity is trying to cope with this massive loss, singer Anu Malik expressed his shock and heartbreak and compared him to the likes of Mohammed Rafi.

Talking to Etimes, Malik said, “I am shattered. KK and I worked together extensively, he sang so many songs for me. According to me, KK was the new-age Mohammed Rafi. Jitni masumiyat aur tameez Rafi saab mein thi, utni hi KK mein bhi thi (KK had the same innocence and etiquette as Mohd Rafi). He was a great singer and a great human being. He used to love me a lot. He sang for me in Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai and Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon,"

Malik continued that that KK was a good person and never thought of anyone or anything beyond his wife, family and music. “He did love his fans, too and he loved performing in front of them. He was a terrific performer and his range as a singer was to die for. He used to sing with consummate ease and he used to enjoy every song. I used to always tell him after every recording, ‘KK tumne bahut achche se gaya, lekin utna achcha nahi jitna tumne Tadap Tadap mein gaya tha’. That song from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam had great composition by Ismal Durbaar bhai and what excellent singing by KK," Malik told the publication.

The singer also remembered KK’s childish laugh and said that he used to giggle in such a charming manner. Comparing him further with Rafi Saab, Malik said that KK never had the hangover of having sung so many great songs, in fact, he always thanked God for his achievements just like Rafi Saab used to do during his lifetime.

Anu Malik observed that all great singers like Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, Mukesh and now KK, died in their early 50s. He shared that his mentor, RD Burman, too, passed away early at the age of 54.

“He always kept his family away from the media and public glare, but the only exception he had made was during Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon when he came to the Rajshri Productions office with his wife to meet Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor and all of us. He was a very private person. He was so well-mannered and disciplined. I would say, bhagwaan ka banda aaya aur chala gaya (God’s child came in our midst and left)," Anu Malik concluded.

