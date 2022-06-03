KK No More: Autopsy Report Shows Fatty Layer Around Singer's Heart, Says Police

After late singer KK’s autopsy report showed he had a fatty layer around his heart, his report along with the viscera report has been sent for histopathological test, police sources said on Thursday, as reported by ETimes. The autopsy report showed that the fatty layer had turned white and the valves were stiff when the heart was opened. For the unversed, a histopathological test is the study of tissues that can reveal blockages.

“Doctors have said the stiffness in the heart develops over a period of time. Hence, postmortem and viscera reports will be sent for histopathological tests that can reveal blockages," ETimes quoted a police source as saying.

Meanwhile, police sources further informed that 10 different medicines that deal with gastric and liver and Vitamin C were found in his body along with antacids and acidity relief syrups. Ayurvedic and homoeopathic drugs were also found.

“It was learnt that KK frequently used to pop in antacid pills. On the morning of May 31, he told his manager that he was low on energy. On that night, hours before his death, he had told his wife that his shoulder and arms were paining," the police source added.

Meanwhile, another recent report suggests that the singer could have been saved despite having several heart blockages if CPR was administered on time. A doctor who conducted the autopsy told the same to news agency PTI and added, “He had a major blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries. Excessive excitement during the live show caused stoppage of blood flow leading to cardiac arrest that claimed his life."

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, breathed his last on May 31. He passed away in Kolkata, shortly after attending a concert in Nazrul Mancha.

