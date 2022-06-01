KK No More: Singer Sang 'Hum Rahe Ya Na Rahe Kal' At His Last Concert In Kolkata, Watch

The country is in shock by the news of singer KK’s death. The singer, formally known as Krishnakumar Kunnath, was in Kolkata to perform at a concert. A video from his last concert has now been shared online and it shows the singer performing his hit song, Pyaar Ke Pal.

In the video, the singer was seen dressed in a casual ensemble and singing the famous lines, “Hum Rahe Ya Na Rahe Kal…" The singer took to the center stage and sang the song while the audience cheered him on. The performance is bound to leave everyone teary-eyed.

KK was in Kolkata to perform in a live programme. Following the one-hour-long gig, the singer suddenly felt unwell.

He was taken to a private hospital in south Kolkata where doctors declared him brought dead. He had a couple of shows in Kolkata. “It’s unfortunate that we could not treat him," a senior official of the hospital told PTI. His post-mortem will take place tomorrow but primarily sources say that it’s heart attack.

Several eminent personalities, including Narendra Modi, expressed their grief over the sudden demise. “Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," he wrote.

Rahul Vaidya was among the first people who took to Twitter and shared the news of KK’s demise. “I hear singer KK just passed away. GOD what is really happening!!?? I mean WHAT IS HAPPENING. One of the nicest humans kk sir was. Gone too soon at 53.Beyond shocked. RIP sir," he wrote. Akshay Kumar also paid tribute to the singer and wrote, “Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti," he wrote.

