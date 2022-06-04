KK No More: Singer Was Not Mobbed, There Was No Stampede Like Situation, Says Kolkata Police

Kolkata Police commissioner Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation where attendees were short of space at Nazrul Manch in the city during singer KK’s performance on Wednesday, reported PTI. Goyal said that the police are, however, introducing some measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is a need for it.

“Overcrowding might be there to some extent, but there was no situation where people were short of space or sweating or having issues with (other) people," he said. He said KK arrived at Nazrul Manch, the venue of his last soiree, at 6.22 pm and went on stage at 7.05 pm. “At no point of time was he mobbed, we had sufficient police presence at the place," he said.

He also brushed off the allegations that the ACs were not working and said that air-conditioning of the hall was functioning as per information from the authorities running the hall.

He informed that a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner was in place before KK’s arrival. Addressing the controversy of how many people were present at the venue, Goyal said that despite that, the police have a “clear video" where people can be seen standing comfortably and dancing. He also added that there was not a stampede-like situation at any point and when viewed from different angles, there was ample space for the crowd to comfortably watch the show.

However, the exact number of people present could not be ascertained, Goyal added.

“We request that henceforth a medical ambulance be kept with a doctor and hospital should be identified where people can be taken to in case of emergency," he said, as quoted by PTI.

Videos had also gone viral from what seemed to be the event where some people can be seen using a fire extinguisher to disperse a crowd of people. Addressing the same, Goyal said that there was a small argument between some people who were trying to get to the stage, and that is when the extinguisher was apparently used. However, the situation was brought under control almost immediately, informed Goyal.

