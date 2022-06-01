KK No More: Singer's Last Live Show's Song List Revealed, He Ended The Night With Pal

As one entered today in Nazrul Mancho, a sense of emptiness filled the room. Although the venue wasn’t frequented by KK, it was hard to wrap the head around the fact that this very same empty auditorium doubled up as KK’s last concert venue. The singer was on stage last night, Tuesday (May 31), performing his biggest hits. However, no one imagined that it would be his last performance.

As news of his death made the headlines, various questions emerged regarding the auditorium’s strength. However, a few fans of the singer decided to make their way to the auditorium and offer prayers in the memory of the singer. Amid the air of sadness that filled the room, our eyes fell on a piece of paper on stage.

The paper listed the 20 songs that KK had lined to sing last night. These included Tu Ashiqui Hai, Kya Mujhe, Dil Ibadat, Mere Bina, Laboon Ko, Tuhi Meri Shab, Ajab Si. Abhi Abhi, MP3, Tu Jo Mila, Yaaron, Khuda Jaane, Zara Si, Ashayein, Don, Tune Mari Entry, Desi Boyz, Disco, Koi Kahe, and Pal. Pal shot him to success and Pal also sadly became the last song he sang.

Several eyebrows are being raised about the capacity of Nazrul Mancho. The auditorium houses more than 2500 seats. However, one of the students claimed that there were more than 4000 additional people were there inside the auditorium. However, a section of students also denied that the auditorium was as packed as the others claimed.

There was a huge crowd outside the auditorium, for which fire extinguishers were used, we’ve been told. Authorities are saying if 7000 people were inside then there would have been a stampede. Meanwhile, no case has been registered against mismanagement of authorities but sources in police say they are investigating every aspect of this case. Prima facie post-mortem report says death is due to a heart attack.

