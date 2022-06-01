KK, the Soulful Voice Behind Heartbreaking Hits Like Chhod Aaye Hum and Tadap Tadap, No More

Chhod Aaye Hum Woh Galiyan for Gulzar’s Maachis (1996) was one of the first songs KK sung for a Hindi film. It is also one of the first songs about heartbreak and longing that the he has sung; he went on to sing many more such songs both independently and for movies. Tadap Tadap Ke Is Dil (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam), Yaaron (from the album Pal), Sach Keh Raha Hai (Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein) are some of his most memorable soulful songs that have remained popular among music lovers. He was among the most successful Indian singers of the 2000s, and has recorded over 700 songs. He has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Assamese and Gujarati languages films.

Born on August 23, 1968, Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, was brought up in New Delhi. He was an alumnus of Delhi’s Mount St Mary’s School and graduated from Kirori Mal College, Delhi University. KK began his career by singing for advertisement jingles, and made his film debut with an AR Rahman soundtrack.

He was introduced as a playback singer with Rahman’s hit song “Kalluri Saaley" and “Hello Dr." from Kadir’s Kadhal Desam and then “Strawberry Kannae" from AVM Productions’s musical film Minsara Kanavu (1997). He got his Bollywood break with “Tadap Tadap" from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999). Prior to this, he had sung a small portion of the song “Chhod Aaye Hum" from Gulzar’s Maachis.

In 1999, KK came out with a solo album titled Pal with Lesile Lewis composing the music. The album was arranged, composed and produced by Lesle Lewis of Colonial Cousins. The lyrics have been penned by Mehboob. The songs Aap Ki Dua, Yaaron and the title track Pal were on the lips of youngsters in no time, and also topped the music charts. pal and Yaaron became friendship anthems.

His popular songs included “Tadap Tadap" from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), “Dola Re Dola" from Devdas (2002), “Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai" from Woh Lamhe… (2006), “Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai" from Gangster (2007), “Aankhon Mein Teri" from Om Shanti Om (2007), “Khuda Jane" from Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), and “Tu Jo Mila" from Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), among others.

Some of his other upbeat popular songs include Koi Kahe from Dil Chahta Hai, O Humdum Suniyo Re (Saathiya), and Dus Bahane (Dus). His songs and the Woh Lamhe title track also became huge hits.

KK has also sung many television serial songs like Just Mohabbat, Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Kuch Jhuki Si Palkein, Hip Hip Hurray, Kkavyanjali, and Just Dance. He has also sung the theme song for Star Parivaar Awards 2010 with Shreya Ghoshal. He was invited as jury member for a talent hunt Fame Gurukul.

