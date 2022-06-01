KK's Video From Hotel Moments Before His Death Surfaces; Watch

Popular singer KK’s sudden demise has left the entire country grief-struck. The singer passed away on Tuesday night after a reported heart attack following his performance at a concert in Kolkata on Tuesday. KK made his way back from the stage after he complained of chest pain. Several pictures and videos from the singer’s last concert are already going viral on social media. Now, a picture of KK seen in an elevator has also surfaced.

The picture was taken by the elevator camera before the singer was rushed to the hospital. From the photo, it looks like the singer was exhausted and was not feeling well. In another video, KK can be seen rushing in the hotel corridor after he made his way back from the stage.

Earlier today, another video of KK went viral in which he was surrounded by a sea of fans as his team was trying to take him back from the concert venue. In the video, KK wore an exhausted expression. In another viral clip, the late singer was heard telling his team about the hot and humid conditions inside the auditorium.

Meanwhile, KK’s mortal remains have been brought to his residence in Mumbai and the singer’s last rites will take place tomorrow i.e on Thursday. His sudden death has sent shockwaves across the country. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Home Minister Amit Shah, superstar Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ram Charan, Sonal Chauhan, Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Dadlani, Salim Merchant, Jubin Nautiyal, Mohit Chauhan, Farhan Akhtar, Darshan Kumar, Swara Bhasker, Ajay Devgn, Shreya Ghoshal, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Armaan Malik among others took to Twitter to pay tribute to the singer.

KK has sung several superhit songs for Bollywood. Whether it was Khuda Jaane from the 2008 movie Bachna Ae Haseeno or Piya Aaye Na from the film Aashiqui 2, the singer won everyone’s heart with all of his songs. Some of the other superhit tracks sung by the singer were Pal, Tune maari entriyaan, Tadap tadap, Tu jo mila, Tu hi meri shab hai, and Gori gori among others.

