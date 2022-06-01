KK's Untimely Demise Leaves Music World Grief-stricken; Artists and Colleagues React

Celebrated musician and singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died on Tuesday night at the age of 53. KK’s untimely demise sent shockwaves across the nation. Soon after the news broke on the internet, several celebrities expressed their grief. From Bollywood celebs to politicians, everyone was shocked to hear the news of KK’s passing.

Singer-turned politician Babul Supriyo, who shared a close bond with KK, rushed to the hospital the moment he learned about his passing. Expressing grief over KK’s untimely demise, Babul said, “KK was completely different. He absolutely did not like to party. After recording songs for ten or fifteen days, he would go somewhere for a holiday."

“He was only two years older than me. He could have given a lot more to the music world," said the Baliganj MLA.

Singer Jeet Ganguly, singer-composer Anupam Roy, and minister Aroop Biswas also rushed to the hospital the moment news broke out.

“He lived a very disciplined life. He was also very conscious about food and drink. Loved spending time with family, I can’t believe that he will leave like this. How many memories are left," singer Jeet Ganguly said.

Meanwhile, to pay the eminent singer last respect, many of his fans also reached the hospital.

Big names from the industry including Akshay Kumar, Armaan Malik, Shekhar Ravjiani, Munmun Dutta, Rahul Vaidya, and Harshdeep Kaur also reacted to the shocking news of KK’s demise.

On May 31, while performing at an event in Kolkata, KK suddenly fell ill but being a true professional, he finished the performance and returned to his hotel room. Following the same, he was rushed to the CMRI hospital where he was declared dead.

In the past two days, KK had performed back-to-back shows in Kolkata and was supposed to attend yet another show in the city. Reportedly, his wife, son, and daughter have been contacted and will fly to Kolkata on Wednesday morning.

