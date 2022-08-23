KK's Wife Jyothy Makes Fans Emotional With B'day Post for Late Singer: Miss You So Much, It Hurts

Singer KK passed away in May this year leaving a permanent void in the music industry. The prolific singer, whose real name is Krishnakumar Kunnath would have celebrated his 54th birthday today, August 23. On his birth anniversary, his wife Jyothy Krishna took to social media to share a throwback photo with her late husband and the caption left KK’s fans with teary eyes.

Jyothy shared a throwback photo with KK where they can be seen hugging each other. While KK’s eyes are closed, Jyothy looks at him adorably. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Happy Birthday Sweetheart♥️🌹 Love you, miss you sooo much, it hurts."

Take a look:

KK’s fans took to the comment section to express their grief and remember the late singer. One user wrote, “Happy birthday kk sir, miss you 😔" while another added, “Happy birthday sir I wish I will be born again in same era as you."

Popular singer-composer KK passed away on May 31, 2022. The musician had travelled to Kolkata for a two-day concert, post which he began complaining of feeling uneasiness. After reaching his designated hotel, KK’s health deteriorated further, he collapsed and was rushed to a nearby medical facility. Reportedly, the singer was brought dead to the hospital and cardiac arrest was mentioned as the reason for his demise.

During one of his appearances on The Kapil Sharma Show, the late composer revealed that he had dated only one woman in his entire life. Reportedly, KK and his wife Jyothy Krishna were childhood sweethearts. The duo tied the knot back in 1991, years before he began his musical journey. KK and Jyothy have two children together- Nakul and Taamara. Both of them are singers and have recently recreated their late father KK’s song Yaaron.

