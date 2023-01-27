KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty Have A Ball During Haldi Ceremony and Their Pics Are A Proof

Newlywed Athiya Shetty took to Instagram and shared pictures from her Haldi ceremony. The actress tied the knot with beau KL Rahul earlier this week. In the new pictures, Athiya and Rahul were seen having a ball! Athiya shared the picture with the caption, “Sukh (peace)."

In the first picture, Athiya and Rahul were seen covered in haldi and flowers. In the second picture, Athiya gave fans a look at her Haldi outfit. In the third, Athiya was seen applying haldi paste on her brother Ahan Shetty’s face. She ended the series by sharing a solo picture of herself before the ceremony began.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Suniel Shetty shared new pictures from Athiya-Rahul’s wedding. In one of the pictures, he and his wife seemed emotional as they hugged Athiya after the wedding rituals. Rahul also dropped a white heart emoji on the post.

For her big day, the actress wore a Chikankari lehenga in old-rose and metallic colours designed by Anamika Khanna. She went for a statement neckpiece. The cricketer donned an off-white sherwani. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “’In your light, I learn how to love…’ Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness." The newly-weds also posed for the paparazzi. the bride held her groom close to her as they posed for the first time as husband and wife.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty made their relationship official on Instagram in 2020. Ever since the couple has been sharing mushy posts on social media and has put their online PDA on full display. Athiya and Rahul reportedly met through a mutual friend. They became close friends, and their friendship soon turned into romance.

Read all the Latest Movies News here