Home » News » Movies » KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty's Guests Grooved To Besharam Rang, Humma Humma At Their Sangeet Ceremony

KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty's Guests Grooved To Besharam Rang, Humma Humma At Their Sangeet Ceremony

Reportedly, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will take the wedding vows at 4 pm today and will then pose for the paparazzi later in the evening.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: January 23, 2023, 09:27 IST

Mumbai, India

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's Sangeet ceremony was held on Sunday night. (Photos: Instagram)
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's Sangeet ceremony was held on Sunday night. (Photos: Instagram)

Suniel Shetty’s actress-daughter Athiya Shetty will tie the knot with her cricketer-beau KL Rahul today i.e on January 23. Their pre-wedding festivities began on Sunday when the couple hosted an intimate Sangeet ceremony at the Shetty’s Khandala residence. Several videos from outside the venue are going viral on social media.

While these videos are from outside the venue, in some clips songs like Besharam Rang, Humma Humma and Jumma Chumma among others can be heard, indicating that the guests grooved to these popular Bollywood songs at the Sangeet ceremony. Suniel Shetty’s song Jhanjariya, Dekha Jo Tujhe Yaar and Aaj Ki Party were also heard from a distance. Check out some of the videos here:

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

As reported by India TV, Athiya’s brother Ahan and mother Mana also left everyone stunned with their performances at the Sangeet ceremony. Reportedly, 70 guests attended the Sangeet ceremony. Among others, Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff and popular Bollywood photographer Rohan Shreshta were snapped last night when they arrived at the venue.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will take wedding vows at 4 pm today and will then pose for the paparazzi later in the evening. Several reports also state that there will be around 100 guests at the wedding, where the couple has also imposed a no-phone policy. The names of the guest attendees, who would reportedly be an integral part of the lavish event, have been doing the rounds for a while. They include Jackie Shroff, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli.

Meanwhile, as reported by E-times, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are also likely to host a grand reception later in Mumbai which will be attended by around 3000 guests. Reportedly, not just Bollywood or sports celebrities but top politicians and entrepreneurs will also be invited.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: January 23, 2023, 09:23 IST
last updated: January 23, 2023, 09:27 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+12PHOTOS

Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Sharvari, Janhvi Kapoor Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Shanaya Kapoor And Suhana Khan Seen Partying With Kendall Jenner In Dubai, See Inside Pics