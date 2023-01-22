KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding: First Meeting to Tying the Knot, Complete Timeline of Their Relationship

Suniel Shetty’s daughter and actress Athiya Shetty and vice-captain of Indian Cricket Team KL Rahul are going to be hitched soon. And their fans can’t contain the excitement as evident from their response across multiple social media platforms. Even though the two celebs have remained hush-hush about their relationship from the get-go, their romantic bond couldn’t manage to escape from the eyes of the netizens. Their heart+tugging love story finds its origin in 2019.

It was February 2019 when reports about Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul getting introduced to each other started making rounds. The two love birds had met through a mutual friend and were soon smitten by each other’s presence in their lives. With time, they fell hard for each other but kept their relationship a secret from the prying eyes of the fans. Until Athiya Shetty’s friend and fashion designer Vikram Phadnis had dropped the first MAJOR hint about their entanglement. In one of Shetty’s Instagram posts, Vikram had cheekily commented, “You seem to be v hyper and excited these days ??? Let’s go to KL ??? ….. Kuala Lumpur (sic)." To which, Athiya had responded, “Time to block you!"

Fast forward to December 2019 and the rumoured couple had flown to Thailand to welcome the New Years. In April 2020, the actress shared a picture from her Thailand vacation with Rahul and their friends. In the snap, Athiya was seen posing by a telephone booth and a man’s hand is visible in the photo. She had penned, “Feels like a dream ago. (sic)." However, it didn’t take long for fans to decipher that it was indeed KL Rahul’s hands and that he was cropped from the picture. Infact, the ace cricketer had earlier shared a picture with the same background. Following this, they maintained a subtle image in the public by wishing each other on their birthdays on social media.

The couple somewhat made their relationship public in 2021 when KL Rahul shared a mushy picture with Athiya Shetty to mark her birthday. Along with the cute and adorable pictures, the cricketer had written, “Happy birthday my [red heart emoji] @athiyashetty (sic)." But even then the two refrained from talking about their connection in public. Despite that, the trajectory of wishing each other on their birthdays along with lovey-dovey snaps continued. The rumours about Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s relationship was further confirmed when the duo was spotted at the premiere of the actress’s brother, Ahan Shetty’s debut movie Tadap when the two of them had arrived hand-in-hand. The actress had also attended several cricket matches to support her beau that further confirmed their relationship.

Now Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are reportedly all set to tie the knot. According to reports, both Athiya and KL Rahul have sealed their wedding date on January 23. In what will be Bollywood’s first wedding this year, India Today claims that the marriage ceremonies and rituals between the celebrity duo would be taking place between January 21 and 23.

No official announcement has been made by either of the two families. Sources claim that Athiya and KL Rahul’s marriage will be a three-day affair. Presumably, the haldi, mehndi, and sangeet ceremony will be followed by the Hero actress and the India Vice-captain tying the nuptial knot on January 23.

As per sources, the love-struck pair will be walking down the aisle at Bollywood veteran actor Suniel Shetty’s ancestral home Jahaan in Khandala, Maharashtra. The wedding will be an intimate affair, in the presence of close friends, family members, and notable celebs from the film and sports fraternity. Reportedly, the wedding preparations have started in full swing. The guest list has also been made.

