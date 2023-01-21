Wondering How KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty's Wedding Venue Looks Like? Here's A Tour

Suniel Shetty’s daughter-actress Athiya Shetty and ace-cricketer KL Rahul are set to tie the knot on Monday, Jan. 23. And the pre-wedding festivities have already seemed to have begun in the heart of Khandala where Suniel Shetty’s luxurious farmhouse is situated. Rumoured to be the ultimate wedding venue, especially after a video was shared by the paparazzo that captured a humungous pandal right in the vicinity of the house, it is safe to assume that the adorable couple would be getting married there.

While we might not get a glimpse of the wedding so soon, we did get a good look at the wedding venue last year. Last year, Suniel Shetty had given an extensive tour of his farmhouse in one of the episodes of the YouTube show ‘Where the Heart Is’. The serene abode which is situated on a verdant hilltop is spread across acres with some of the most breathtaking features one could think of while envisioning their dream home.

Advertisement

From luxuriant gardens to towering statues of Buddhas, a huge infinity pool, exquisite dining spots, patios embellished with rustic colours, an earthy staircase leading to the entrance of the house, and high-ceiling marked by a striking contrast of green and brown, organic wooden flooring balanced perfectly in lieu with the natural sunlight piercing through the greenery-laden rooftop, traditional and modernity all intertwined in one.

As summarised by the Dharavi Bank actor himself, the interiors and exteriors compliment each other perfectly through numerous artifacts like paintings, metallic showpieces, and creepers as well as a unique-looking dining table that resonates with ‘every Mangalorean’ because they love to eat. The hallways are neatly decorated with several film posters encased within glass frames, and an automatic ceiling is installed in the living room consisting of elegant lamps.

Advertisement

Shetty explains that a rooftop like that allows the guests to bask under the glittering stars of the night sky amid the placid quotient of his house. The farmhouse also has a dedicated media room with recliners. The lovely villa also gives a 360-degree view of the lofty mountains all around, a stream flowing under an arching footbridge, and a lot more. Thus, the wedding venue of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul can’t get any more dreamy as it incorporates all the values of the family and makes for an apt destination to herald a new journey.

Advertisement

After painting the town red with their mushy pictures on social media, the adorable lovebirds Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul seem to have finally decided to take their relationship to the next level. According to reports, both Athiya and KL Rahul have sealed their wedding date on January 23. In what will be Bollywood’s first wedding this year, India Today claims that the marriage ceremonies and rituals between the celebrity duo would be taking place between January 21 and 23. The wedding will be an intimate affair, in the presence of close friends, family members, and notable celebs from the film and sports fraternity.

Advertisement

The names of the guest attendees, who would reportedly be an integral part of the lavish event, have been doing the rounds for a while. They include Jackie Shroff, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli. Reports claim that both the families of the couple are “super excited" to watch the duo getting hitched.

Read all the Latest Movies News here