KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty Wedding LIVE Updates: Suniel Shetty's Khandala House Decorated; Couple to Have No Phone Policy

Edited By: Srijita Sen
Last Updated: January 22, 2023, 08:24 IST
Mumbai, India
Bollywood’s first wedding is around the corner! Superstar Suniel Shetty’s actress-daughter Athiya Shetty is expected to tie the knot with her cricketer-beau KL Rahul on January 23. The wedding festivities have already begun at the actor’s Khandala farmhouse. Videos shared by paparazzi earlier showed a glimpse of the lavish wedding venue. Read More
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will reportedly tie the knot in Suneil Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse. Paparazzi shared a video of the lavish venue decked up ahead of the main day. Watch:
While we wait for their wedding photos to come in, here is a picture of Athiya Shetty shooting for a Haldi sequence for her film Motichoor Chaknachoor.
As per reports, the pre-wedding festivities of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul will begin today, January 22. The mehendi ceremony will be reportedly held at Shetty’s home in Mumbai. The wedding wows will then be exchanged the next day at Suniel’s opulent bungalow in Khandala. There will be 100 guests at the wedding from each side, and they have been told not to post any pictures or videos of the ceremony online.
Suniel Shetty’s daughter-actress Athiya Shetty and ace-cricketer KL Rahul are set to tie the knot on Monday, Jan. 23. And the pre-wedding festivities have already seemed to have begun in the heart of Khandala where Suniel Shetty’s luxurious farmhouse is situated. Rumoured to be the ultimate wedding venue, especially after a video was shared by the paparazzo that captured a humungous pandal right in the vicinity of the house, it is safe to assume that the adorable couple would be getting married there.
Reports state that the pre-wedding festivities will begin today, January 22. The mehendi ceremony will apparently be held at Suniel Shetty’s Mumbai. Reports also state that there will be around 100 guests at the wedding and the couple has imposed a no-phone policy. Cellphones will reportedly be confiscated during the wedding.
The names of the guest attendees, who would reportedly be an integral part of the lavish event, have been doing the rounds for a while. They include Jackie Shroff, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli. Reports claim that both the couple’s families are “super excited” to watch the duo getting hitched.
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty made their relationship official on Instagram in 2020. Ever since the couple has been sharing mushy posts on social media and have put their online PDA on full display. Athiya and Rahul reportedly met through a mutual friend. They became close friends, and their friendship soon turned into romance, and the couple is now preparing to tie the knot.
