KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty Wedding LIVE Updates: Suniel Shetty's Khandala House Decorated; Couple to Have No Phone Policy

However, the entire ceremony has been kept under wraps and none of the family members has given an official statement yet.

Reports state that the pre-wedding festivities will begin today, January 22. The mehendi ceremony will apparently be held at Suniel Shetty’s Mumbai. Reports also state that there will be around 100 guests at the wedding and the couple has imposed a no-phone policy. Cellphones will reportedly be confiscated during the wedding.

The names of the guest attendees, who would reportedly be an integral part of the lavish event, have been doing the rounds for a while. They include Jackie Shroff, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli. Reports claim that both the couple’s families are “super excited” to watch the duo getting hitched.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty made their relationship official on Instagram in 2020. Ever since the couple has been sharing mushy posts on social media and have put their online PDA on full display. Athiya and Rahul reportedly met through a mutual friend. They became close friends, and their friendship soon turned into romance, and the couple is now preparing to tie the knot.

