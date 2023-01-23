Suniel Shetty Confirms KL Rahul-Athiya's Wedding Ceremony Over, Says 'Father-in-Law Ban Chuka Hun'

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are officially husband and wife now! The celebrity couple tied the knot today, January 23 at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse after dating for a couple of years. After the ceremony, the bride’s father Suniel Shetty and her brother Ahan Shetty met the paparazzi and greeted them. While talking to the media people, Suniel revealed that the wedding is officially over and he has become a father-in-law. The father-son duo were also seen giving away hampers to the press.

Meanwhile, Krishna Shroff, KL Rahul’s mother and sister, Anshula Kapoor and cricketer Ishant Shara were among the ones to be clicked by the paparazzi entering the wedding venue.

Both families also hosted an intimate Sangeet ceremony at the Shetty’s Khandala residence on Sunday night. Reportedly, it was an intimate ceremony with only 70 guests in presence. Among others, Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff and popular Bollywood photographer Rohan Shreshta were snapped last night when they arrived at the venue.

After their wedding, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are also likely to host a grand reception later in Mumbai. As reported by E-times, the reception is likely to be attended by around 3000 guests. Reportedly, not just Bollywood or sports celebrities but top politicians and entrepreneurs will also be invited.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty made their relationship official on Instagram in 2020. Ever since the couple has been sharing mushy posts on social media and has put their online PDA on full display. Athiya and Rahul reportedly met through a mutual friend. They became close friends, and their friendship soon turned into romance.

