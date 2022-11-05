KL Rahul Calls Athiya Shetty His 'Joker' In Adorable Birthday Post, She Replies 'Love You'

On Athiya Shetty’s birthday, her rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul shared an adorable post for her. The Indian cricketer shared cute pictures with Athiya on Instagram and called her his personal joker. In the pictures, Rahul and Athiya appeared to be on a lunch date and having a ball together.

Sharing the post, Rahul wrote, “Happy birthday to my you make everything better." Athiya took to the comments section and wrote, “Love you" along with a heart emoji. She also shared the post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Best boy."

The comments section was also filled with love for Athiya. The actress’s father, actor Suniel Shetty dropped heart emojis. Fans also wished their ‘bhabhi’. “Oh bhabi ka bhi birthday hai aaj happy birthday ❤️bhabi," a fan wrote.

“Aaj kaha Athiya k gar or Kohli k gar," a fan joked, referring to Virat Kohli who shares his birthday with Athiya. “Happy birthday Athiya Shetty (bhabi)," a third fan wrote. “Both look very adorable together," a fourth fan said.

Rahul and Athiya have been rumoured to be dating for a while now. There have been rumours about Athiya and Rahul’s wedding ever since they made their relationship official. Suniel Shetty, actor and Athiya’s father, earlier commented on the wedding plans and said that they were aware of KL Rahul’s busy schedule and didn’t want to put any pressure on the children.

A report in Pinkvilla also stated that the couple is going to tie the knot in a starry affair. The report also adds that Athiya and Rahul have chosen Suniel Shetty’s home Jahaan in Khandala as their wedding venue, instead of some 5-star Mumbai hotel. The date will be fixed keeping in mind the cricketer’s work schedule and a famous wedding organiser has apparently visited Khandala to do recee for the same.

